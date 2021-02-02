We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has HarleyDavidson (HOG) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of HarleyDavidson (HOG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HarleyDavidson is one of 99 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 0.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, HOG has moved about 9.24% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 10.55%. As we can see, HarleyDavidson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, HOG is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.76% this year, meaning that HOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on HOG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.