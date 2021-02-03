We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed at $418.75, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.
ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 38.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $615.84 million, up 49.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.57% higher. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.