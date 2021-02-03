We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $158.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, up 43.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $355.16 million, up 2426.03% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.9% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MRNA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.
Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.