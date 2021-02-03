Back to top

Company News for Feb 3, 2021

  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) gained 1.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (HOG - Free Report) shares plummeted 17.2% after it reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (UPS - Free Report) shares jumped 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.66 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11.

