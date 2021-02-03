We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Moderna is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 978 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 403.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 50.74% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.84% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 444 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.05% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.