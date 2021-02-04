NETGEAR (NTGR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR Quick Quote NTGR - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net Income
On a GAAP basis, net income was $30.9 million or 99 cents per share against net loss of $0.4 million or loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from operating income.
Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $40 million or 99 cents per share compared with $10.4 million or 34 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13 cents, delivering a surprise of 15.1%.
In 2020, net income was $58.3 million or $1.90 per share compared with $25.8 million or 81 cents per share in 2019.
Revenues
NETGEAR generated revenues of $367.1 million, up 45.1% year over year. The performance was primarily driven by strong demand for its Wi-Fi 6 offerings, which drove exceptional growth in the connected home products (CHP) business. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $348 million.
Region wise, revenues from the Americas were $259.6 million (71% of total revenues), up 53.3% year over year. EMEA revenues were $67.5 million (18%), up 33.6%. APAC revenues grew 19.9% to $40 million (11%). Significant growth in the regions can be attributed to higher demand of CHP products in retail and service provider channels, fueled by the work-from-home trend. In 2020, revenues increased 25.7% year over year to $1,255.2 million. Quarterly Segment Results Connected Home, which includes Nighthawk, Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and Meural brands, generated revenues of $296.1 million, up 61.7% year over year. This resulted from strong product demand in both the retail and service provider channels. Revenues from SMB improved 2.7% year over year to $70.9 million. High performance ProAV and work-from-home solutions, with leading-edge Wi-Fi access points plus plug-and-play switches performed well. Other Details
Operating income was $33.8 million against an operating loss of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 30.6% from 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11% compared with 4.4% in the prior-year quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
During the fourth quarter, NETGEAR generated $46.1 million in cash from operations.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $346.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $25.5 million of non-current operating lease liabilities. This compares with the respective tallies of $190.2 million and $25.4 million a year ago. Q1 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2021, NETGEAR anticipates revenues in the range of $300 million to $315 million. GAAP operating margin is estimated between 4.5% and 5.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 8% and 9%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
NETGEAR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Airgain ( AIRG Quick Quote AIRG - Free Report) , Knowles ( KN Quick Quote KN - Free Report) and U.S. Cellular ( USM Quick Quote USM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Airgain delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.5%, on average. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. Knowles delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average. U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
