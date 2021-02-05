We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Capri Holdings (CPRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Capri Holdings is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 44.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CPRI has gained about 4.31% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 3.35%. This shows that Capri Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CPRI belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.18% so far this year, meaning that CPRI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CPRI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.