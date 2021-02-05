In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Has Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BSET and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Bassett Furniture Industries, is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BSET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 56.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BSET has moved about 5.88% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.11%. This means that Bassett Furniture Industries, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, BSET is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.49% so far this year, so BSET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BSET as it looks to continue its solid performance.