Is BlackBerry (BB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BlackBerry is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 400% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BB has gained about 81% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.23% on average. This means that BlackBerry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, BB belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.72% so far this year, so BB is performing better in this area.
BB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.