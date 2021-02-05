MDU Resources Group Inc. ( MDU Quick Quote MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which increased 19.1% from the year-ago level. This upside was led by a strong performance of its construction companies and regulated energy business. Total Revenues
MDU Resources (MDU) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which increased 19.1% from the year-ago level. This upside was led by a strong performance of its construction companies and regulated energy business.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,385.2 million, up 0.5% from $1,378.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline declined 3.8% from the prior-year quarter to $379 million. Revenues in non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services and other segments increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1,006.2 million.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $1,239.3 million decreased 0.7% from the prior-year period’s $1,248 million.
Operating income was $145.9 million, up 12.1% year over year.
The company’s interest expenses of $23.4 million were down 4.5% from $24.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the construction services business had a backlog of $1.27 billion, up from $1.14 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the construction materials business had a backlog of $673 million, down from $693 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020 were $59.6 million compared with $66.5 million at 2019 end.
Total debt amounted to $2,263 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $2,243 million on Dec 31, 2019.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $768.4 million compared with $542.3 million in 2019.
Guidance
MDU Resources issued its 2021 earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.15. This estimation is based on several assumptions, worth mentioning are normal weather and continued customer growth of electric and natural gas at 1-2% rate annually. Moreover, it anticipates investing $826 million in the ongoing year and a further $3,048 million during the 2021-2025 forecast period.
Zacks Rank
MDU Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Release
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly bottom line is pegged at $1.06 per share.
Other Releases
UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 8.2%.
