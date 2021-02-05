We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $148, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
