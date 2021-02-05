We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) produces and transports energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
SP Plus Corporation (SP - Free Report) provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
