New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) produces and transports energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SP Plus Corporation (SP - Free Report) provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

