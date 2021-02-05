Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 5, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) surged 22% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM - Free Report) shares jumped 4.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.
  • Shares of International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) plummeted 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.
  • Tapestry, Inc.’s (TPR - Free Report) shares gained 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - free report >>

International Paper Company (IP) - free report >>

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail