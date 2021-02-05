We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Xerox (XRX) Chooses EVP and President of EMEA Operations
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has appointed Jacques-Edouard Gueden as executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations. He has been on these roles on an interim basis since September-end.
During his 32 years tenure with Xerox, Gueden has served several leadership positions. Most recently, he was president of France, Belgium and Luxembourg before which he served as senior vice president of EMEA Business Operations and Marketing.
John Visentin, Xerox's vice chairman and CEO said, "Jacques-Edouard will be responsible for Xerox’s go-to-market teams across EMEA to bring Xerox’s full portfolio of products, services and software to new and existing clients and partners."
Thus,the appointment seems to be a part of Xerox’s aggressive product development program for new high-growth markets, a counter strategy that the company has been using to handle declining sales due to decreased demand for paper-related systems and products.
Xerox recently reported its fourth-quarter 2020 results in which adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and declined 56.4% year over year. Total revenues of $1.93 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.9% but declined 21% year over year. The coronavirus pandemic had a significant negative impact on the company’s quarterly results.
Xerox’s shares have gained 47.1% over the past six months compared with 41.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked service stocks are SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) , NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) and TeleTech Holdings (TTEC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for SailPoint, NV5 Global and TeleTech is 15%, 18% and 19.4%, respectively.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>