Company News for Feb 8, 2021

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc's. (ITW - Free Report) shares gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.
  • Linde plc's (LIN - Free Report) shares surged 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14.
  • Shares of Aon Plc (AON - Free Report) climbed 7.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.62, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48.
  • Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) jumped 7.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.

