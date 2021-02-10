Luminex (LMNX) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Luminex Corporation ( LMNX Quick Quote LMNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 92.9%. The bottomline also fell 85.7% year over year.
For 2020, EPS came in at 32 cents, also lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.3%. However, the company reported a loss per share of 9 cents in the year-ago period.
Revenues
For the fourth quarter, revenues summed $111.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The top line also improved 23% on a year-over-year basis.
For the full year, revenues came at $417.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.The topline also rose 25% year over year.
Segmental Analysis
For the fourth quarter, total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenues grew 49% from the prior-year quarter.
System Sales Revenues at this segment totaled $23.8 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Consumable Sales This segment accounted for $12.9 million of revenues, up 11% year over year. Royalty Revenues Royalty revenues totaled $13.9 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Assay Revenues This segment reported revenues worth $51.3 million, up 41% on a year-over-year basis. Service Revenues Revenues in the segment amounted to $6.3 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. Other Other revenues came in at $3.1 million, up 28% from the prior-year quarter. Financial Update
The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $309.4 million, up from $308.5 millionon a sequential basis.
Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 came in at $49.9 million compared with $13.5 million in the year-ago period.
Margins
Gross profit in the reported quarter was $64.4 million, up 29.2% year over year. Gross margin was 57.9%, expanding 275 basis points (bps).
The company reported adjusted operating profit of $13.4 million, up 130% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted operating margin came in at 12%, expanding 560 bps. Guidance
Revenues for 2021 are reaffirmed to be around $480 million, indicating growth of more than 15% from Luminex's reported 2020 tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $476.2 million.
Wrapping Up
Luminex exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. Revenues at each operating segment improved in the quarter. Also, the company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base.Further, it witnessed total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenue growth in the quarter. Expansion of both margins is a positive too. Notably the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay continues to instill optimism on the stock.
However, the plunge in the bottomline is concerning.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Currently, Luminex carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that already announced quarterly results are
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that already announced quarterly results are

Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) , Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) and AngioDynamics, Inc. ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) . While Hologic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two presently carry the same Zacks Rank as Luminex.
Hologic reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.6%.
Abbott reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. Further, fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $10.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9%.
AngioDynamics reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of a penny. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of 2 cents. Additionally, revenues of $72.8 million beat the consensus mark by 8%.
