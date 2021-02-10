In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) to Keep Middle Seats Vacant Through April 2021
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) announced the extension of its middle seat blocking policy through the end of April 2021, as coronavirus concerns continue unabated, making people wary of air travel.
Previously, the airline had planned to block middle seats and limit capacity through Mar 30, 2021. Management at the Atlanta, GA-based carrier stated that they will “continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board”. Notably, the carrier has been keeping its middle seats vacant since last April to ensure passenger safety.
Delta’s decision to continue blocking middle seats sets it apart from fellow airline players like Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) and American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , which have done away with the protocol. Effective Dec 1, 2020, Southwest started selling all its seats. In fact, with the opening up of all its seats, the carrier estimates its December revenues to have been boosted by around $80 million. Meanwhile, JetBlue began operating flights to full capacity from Jan 8, 2021 onward. On the other hand, American Airlines had been operating flights at 100% capacity ever since last July.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
While air-travel demand has improved from the dramatic lows, it is significantly weak when compared with 2019 levels. However, the recovery in travel demand is expected to pick up pace, thanks to the roll out of the coronavirus vaccines.
Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>