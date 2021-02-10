We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) owns and operates gaming and racing facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 74.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Iteris, Inc. (ITI - Free Report) provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
KDDI Corporation (KDDIY - Free Report) provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT - Free Report) is a self-advised, publicly traded reit focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.
