New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) owns and operates gaming and racing facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 74.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Iteris, Inc. (ITI - Free Report) provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

KDDI Corporation (KDDIY - Free Report) provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT - Free Report) is a self-advised, publicly traded reit focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

