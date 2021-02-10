We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Exxon Mobil is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 103.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, XOM has returned 21.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 11.19% on average. This shows that Exxon Mobil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.92% so far this year, so XOM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on XOM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.