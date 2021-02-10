Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aphria Inc. (APHA - Free Report) cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT - Free Report) operates as a security-as-a-service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

consumer-staples medical oil-energy tech-stocks