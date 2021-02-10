Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 86 cents (on an adjusted basis) which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents.  

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings remained stable over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 21.6%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Interpublic recorded revenues of $2,284.4 million which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,264.8 million. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $2,901.8 million.

Key Stats to Note: Interpublic reported organic net revenue decrease of 5.4% in fourth-quarter 2020, with decrease of 1.8% in the United States and 10.5% in international markets.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Interpublic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

Check back later for our full write up on this Interpublic earnings report later!

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings