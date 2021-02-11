Vishay (VSH) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the bottom line improved 12% sequentially and 115.4% year over year. Revenues of $667.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $646.8 million. Further, the top line was up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter and 4.2% from the prior quarter. Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of resistor, diode, MOSFET and opto product lines in the reported quarter. Further, a recovery in the automotive sector and a strong momentum across Asia markets, especially China, were tailwinds. However, the coronavirus-induced disruptions acted as major overhangs. Notably, Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.44 at the end of the fourth quarter. The company’s continued focus on expanding its manufacturing capacities is a key catalyst. Moreover, growth opportunities across all the product segments remain a positive. Product Segments in Detail Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $161 million (24% of total revenues), up5% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors acrossautomotive, industrial, military and medical markets was a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for this product linewas 1.24 in the reported quarter. Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $75 million (11% of total revenues), which decreased 3% on a year-over-year basis. The coronavirus-led softness in the automotive sector remained a headwind. Further, high transportation costs and foreign currency fluctuations were concerning. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.03 at the end of the reported quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s well-performing magnetics continued to drive its specialty business. MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $132 million (20% of total revenues), improving 12% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.64 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well. Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $92 million (14% of total revenues), down 6% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.54 in the reported quarter. Delays in governmental projects were overhangs. However, the product line witnessed a solid momentum across America and Europe. Further, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds. Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $139 million (21% of total revenues), up 11% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to the strong recovery in this particular product line. Further, Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.65inthe quarter under review. Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $68 million (10% of total revenues) during the reported quarter. The figure was up 29% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.46 inthe period. Strengthening demand environment for the product line contributed well. Operating Details
In fourth-quarter 2020, gross margin was 22.8%, expanding 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $92.3 million, declining 2.1% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 170 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.8%. Consequently, operating margin expanded 500 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9%. Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $619.9 million, down from $682.4 millionas of Oct 3, 2020. Short-term investments were $158.5 million, up from $29.5 million in the previous quarter. Inventories were $448.3 million, up from $440.2 million in the prior quarter.
Long-term debt was $394.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $392.3 million at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $125.7 million of cash from operations, up from $64.3 million in the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $73.01 million, declining from $42.4 million in the prior quarter. Guidance
For first-quarter 2021, Vishay expects total revenues of $705-$745 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $675.6 million.
Further, the company anticipates first-quarter gross margin to be 25% with +/-60 bps. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Vishay Intertechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Vishay (VSH) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the bottom line improved 12% sequentially and 115.4% year over year.
Revenues of $667.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $646.8 million. Further, the top line was up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter and 4.2% from the prior quarter.
Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of resistor, diode, MOSFET and opto product lines in the reported quarter. Further, a recovery in the automotive sector and a strong momentum across Asia markets, especially China, were tailwinds.
However, the coronavirus-induced disruptions acted as major overhangs.
Notably, Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.44 at the end of the fourth quarter.
The company’s continued focus on expanding its manufacturing capacities is a key catalyst. Moreover, growth opportunities across all the product segments remain a positive.
Product Segments in Detail
Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $161 million (24% of total revenues), up5% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors acrossautomotive, industrial, military and medical markets was a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for this product linewas 1.24 in the reported quarter.
Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $75 million (11% of total revenues), which decreased 3% on a year-over-year basis. The coronavirus-led softness in the automotive sector remained a headwind. Further, high transportation costs and foreign currency fluctuations were concerning. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.03 at the end of the reported quarter.
Nevertheless, the company’s well-performing magnetics continued to drive its specialty business.
MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $132 million (20% of total revenues), improving 12% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.64 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well.
Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $92 million (14% of total revenues), down 6% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.54 in the reported quarter. Delays in governmental projects were overhangs.
However, the product line witnessed a solid momentum across America and Europe. Further, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds.
Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $139 million (21% of total revenues), up 11% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to the strong recovery in this particular product line. Further, Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.65inthe quarter under review.
Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $68 million (10% of total revenues) during the reported quarter. The figure was up 29% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for this product was 1.46 inthe period. Strengthening demand environment for the product line contributed well.
Operating Details
In fourth-quarter 2020, gross margin was 22.8%, expanding 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $92.3 million, declining 2.1% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 170 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.8%.
Consequently, operating margin expanded 500 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $619.9 million, down from $682.4 millionas of Oct 3, 2020. Short-term investments were $158.5 million, up from $29.5 million in the previous quarter. Inventories were $448.3 million, up from $440.2 million in the prior quarter.
Long-term debt was $394.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $392.3 million at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the company generated $125.7 million of cash from operations, up from $64.3 million in the previous quarter.
The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $73.01 million, declining from $42.4 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For first-quarter 2021, Vishay expects total revenues of $705-$745 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $675.6 million.
Further, the company anticipates first-quarter gross margin to be 25% with +/-60 bps.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Vishay Intertechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) , CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) and Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) . All companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Long-term earnings growth rates for CDW, CrowdStrike and Garmin are currently pegged at 13.1%, 25% and 6.8%, respectively.
Long-term earnings growth rates for CDW, CrowdStrike and Garmin are currently pegged at 13.1%, 25% and 6.8%, respectively.
