We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $31.50, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.41% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% lower within the past month. LI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.