Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ’s ( PACB Quick Quote PACB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 37 cents. The company reported break-even results in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 43 cents per share.
For 2020, EPS came in at 17 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Revenues
For the fourth quarter, revenues totaled $27.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a marginal 0.4% and also fell 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.
For 2020, revenues logged $78.9 million in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the topline dropped 13.2% year over year.
Segmental Analysis Product Revenues amounted to $23.6 million, down 4.1% from the prior-year quarter. Service and Other Revenues came in at $3.5 million, up 2.9% year over year. Margins
Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $11.4 million, down 11.8% year over year. Gross margin was 42% of total revenues, contracting 429 basis points.
Operating expenses totaled $35.4 million, up 14.7% year over year.
Operating loss came in at $23.9 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $17.9 million.
Cash Position
The company exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments excluding restricted cash of $318.8 million compared with $49.1 million at the end of the year-ago period.
Our Take
Pacific Biosciences ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a weak note. Nonetheless, the company saw an increase in its
Service and other revenues during the quarter. It continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The recent launch of the Sequel IIe System and collaboration with Asuragen buoy optimism on the stock. Additionally, the company received termination fees from Illumina, which got reflected in the earnings results. It inked a multi-year collaboration deal with Invitae Corporation to start developing a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform utilizing the power of its highly accurate HiFi sequencing to widen the scope of Invitae’s whole genome testing capabilities.
However, Pacific Biosciences saw a decline in its
Product revenues. Gross margin contraction and a year-over-year wider operating loss were seen in the quarter. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Pacific Biosciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that already announced quarterly results are
Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) , Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) and AngioDynamics, Inc. ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) . While Hologic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Hologic reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.6%.
Abbott reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. Further, fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $10.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9%.
AngioDynamics reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of a penny. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of a couple ofcents. Additionally, revenues of $72.8 million beat the consensus mark by 8%.
