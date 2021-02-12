We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY - Free Report) operates as a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE - Free Report) operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.6% downward over the last 30 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS - Free Report) acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
