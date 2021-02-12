We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amkor Technology is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AMKR has returned about 52.19% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.28% on average. This shows that Amkor Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, AMKR is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.10% so far this year, meaning that AMKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AMKR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.