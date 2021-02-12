We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
PPL Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.53% in the trailing four quarters, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
With the restoration of economic activities, demand for utility service is rising and is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic levels. PPL Corp. with its wide customer base in expected to have benefited from this uptrend in fourth quarter. Also, the company’s U.K. Regulated segments’ fourth-quarter results are protected against any currency headwind as it already hedged 100% of its foreign earnings.
Deployment of automated smart grid technology to its service territories significantly reduced outages and is expected to have aided its earnings in the fourth quarter.
However, lower share count is expected to have dented PPL Corp.’s earnings in the fourth quarter.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents, indicating an increase of 7.02% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL Corp. this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: PPL Corp. has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently.
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
