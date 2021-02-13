Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CSX Rewards Shareholders with an 8% Increase in Dividend

Read MoreHide Full Article

In a shareholder friendly measure, CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) announced an 8% hike in its quarterly dividend. The move underscores the company’s sound financial position and its commitment to reward shareholders.

CSX raised its dividend to 28 cents per share (or $1.12 annually) from 26 cents. The amount will be paid out on Mar 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb 26.

Despite coronavirus-related adversities, the company has continued to reward its shareholders. In October 2020, CSX’s board approved a new share buyback program worth $5 billion. This is in addition to approximately $1.1 billion already remaining under the existing share repurchase program.

Previously, in February 2020, the company announced an 8% dividend hike to 26 cents per share. In 2020, it repurchased 13 million shares for $867 million.

CSX Corporation Price

CSX Corporation Price

CSX Corporation price | CSX Corporation Quote

 

Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence a high-dividend-yielding one is obviously much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments to put their money on.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CSX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 69%, 52% and 77% in the past six months, respectively.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CSX Corporation (CSX) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>

Published in

transportation