We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has BHP Group Limited Sponsored (BHP) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP Group Limited Sponsored (BHP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BHP Group Limited Sponsored is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BHP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP's full-year earnings has moved 26.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BHP has gained about 7.71% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 5.98%. This means that BHP Group Limited Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, BHP belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.80% so far this year, meaning that BHP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
BHP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.