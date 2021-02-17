Dominion Energy Inc. ( D Quick Quote D - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. Operating earnings also decreased 20.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings were within the guidance range of 73-87 cents per share. GAAP earnings were 82 cents per share compared with $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues
NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%. Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK Quick Quote DUK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 1%. CMS Energy Corporation ( CMS Quick Quote CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag (Revised)
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. Operating earnings also decreased 20.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings were within the guidance range of 73-87 cents per share.
GAAP earnings were 82 cents per share compared with $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
Dominion Energy’s total revenues came in at $3,521 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,672 million by 4.1% and declined 9.6% from $3,895 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses decreased 9.9% year over year to $2,665 million due to a decline in operating and maintenance costs, along with drop in purchased gas as well as electric fuel and energy-related purchases.
Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $241 million, down 31.7% from the year-ago period.
Segment Details
Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from this segment was $412 million, up 2.2% year over year.
Gas Distribution: Net income from this segment was $185 million, up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from this segment was $93 million, down 5.1% year over year.
Contracted Assets: The segment’s net income was $107 million, up 34.8% year over year.
Corporate and Other: The segment’s net loss was $125 million against earnings of $14 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2020, Dominion Energy had $1,482 million in current assets held for sale, up from $535 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Total long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2020 was $33,957 million, up from $28,998 million in the comparable period of 2019.
For 2020, cash provided from operating activities was $5,227 million, up 0.4% from $5,204 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
For first -quarter 2021, Dominion expects operating earnings within $1.00-$1.15 per share. The company reported earnings of $1.109 per share in the year-ago period. The midpoint of the above guided range is $1.075, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of 95 cents per share.
It expects 2021 earnings per share in the range of $3.70-$4.00. The company maintained long-term earnings and dividend growth rate of 6.5% and 6%, respectively, through 2025.
Growth capital expenditure for the 2021-2025 period is expected to be $32 billion and maintenance capital expenditure for the same time frame is projected at $11.2 billion.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 1%.
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 12, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.)