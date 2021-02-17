Back to top

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag (Revised)

Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. Operating earnings also decreased 20.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings were within the guidance range of 73-87 cents per share.

GAAP earnings were 82 cents per share compared with $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Dominion Energy’s total revenues came in at $3,521 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,672 million by 4.1% and declined 9.6% from $3,895 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses decreased 9.9% year over year to $2,665 million due to a decline in operating and maintenance costs, along with drop in purchased gas as well as electric fuel and energy-related purchases.

Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $241 million, down 31.7% from the year-ago period.

Segment Details

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from this segment was $412 million, up 2.2% year over year.

Gas Distribution: Net income from this segment was $185 million, up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from this segment was $93 million, down 5.1% year over year.

Contracted Assets: The segment’s net income was $107 million, up 34.8% year over year.

Corporate and Other: The segment’s net loss was $125 million against earnings of $14 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2020, Dominion Energy had $1,482 million in current assets held for sale, up from $535 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Total long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2020 was $33,957 million, up from $28,998 million in the comparable period of 2019.
 
For 2020, cash provided from operating activities was $5,227 million, up 0.4% from $5,204 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For first -quarter 2021, Dominion expects operating earnings within $1.00-$1.15 per share. The company reported earnings of $1.109 per share in the year-ago period. The midpoint of the above guided range is $1.075, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of 95 cents per share.

It expects 2021 earnings per share in the range of $3.70-$4.00. The company maintained long-term earnings and dividend growth rate of 6.5% and 6%, respectively, through 2025.

Growth capital expenditure for the 2021-2025 period is expected to be $32 billion and maintenance capital expenditure for the same time frame is projected at $11.2 billion.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 12, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.)


