Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 16, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Enbridge Inc.'s (ENB - Free Report) shares fell 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.
  • Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D - Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.52 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.
  • Shares of ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) climbed 6.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
  • Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC - Free Report) rose 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted fund flow per share of $1.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dominion Energy Inc. (D) - free report >>

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - free report >>

ING Group, N.V. (ING) - free report >>

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy reit