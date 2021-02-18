Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LPL Financial (LPLA) Records Improvement in January Assets

Read MoreHide Full Article

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA - Free Report) total brokerage and advisory assets of $907 billion at the end of January 2021 increased marginally from the prior month and 18.3% year over year. Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $442.3 billion and advisory assets totaled $464.6 billion.

Total assets increased from the prior month despite not so impressive performance of the equity markets. Compared with December 2020, the S&P 500 Index declined 1.1% in January.

Total net new assets were $3.6 billion for the reported month. In December 2020, net new assets were $7.9 billion and in January 2020 it was $3.5 billion.

LPL Financial reported $48.8 billion of total client cash balance, down marginally from December 2020 but up 45.7% from January 2020. Of the total, $37.5 billion was insured cash and $8 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.

Over the past six months, shares of LPL Financial have gained 65.7% compared with 53.9% growth recorded by the industry.






The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Brokerage Firms

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2021. The segment reported a substantial surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis. Total client DARTs were 3,295,000, surging 223% from January 2020 and increasing 43% from December 2020.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) reported total trading volume of $20.0 trillion in January 2021. Average daily volumes were a record $1 trillion, up 29.5% year over year.

Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) released its activity report for January 2021. Total client assets were $6.76 trillion, up 1% from December 2020 and 67% from January 2020. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.31 trillion, up marginally from the prior month and 57% year over year.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) - free report >>

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) - free report >>

Published in

finance