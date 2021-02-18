We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Full House Resorts (FLL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Full House Resorts (FLL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FLL and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Full House Resorts is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLL's full-year earnings has moved 266.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that FLL has returned about 94.66% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.08%. As we can see, Full House Resorts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, FLL belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.82% so far this year, meaning that FLL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on FLL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.