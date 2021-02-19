For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – February 18, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Should You Buy Stocks with Negative Earnings?
Welcome to Episode #260 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is going solo to look into the question of buying the stock of companies that have negative earnings.
In the past, some companies with negative earnings, which later went positive, have gone on to be darlings of Wall Street.
Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) is one of the best performing S&P 500 stocks of the last 30 years but it started off its first few years with negative earnings. Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) only went earnings positive last year, in 2020. Still in the Negative in 2021
Some companies that currently have negative earnings have been the hottest on Wall Street.
1. Twilio ( TWLO Quick Quote TWLO - Free Report) is up 229% over the last year to new 5-year highs. But it's had negative earnings every year since it's 2016 IPO. 2. Roku, Inc. ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) has also been hot, gaining 259% in the last year. In 2020, it was expected to lose $0.78 and analysts expect it to lose $0.50 again in 2021. 3. Uber Technologies ( UBER Quick Quote UBER - Free Report) has a plan to get earnings positive. Analysts expect it to happen by 2023. Will it?
What else do you need to know about buying companies with negative earnings?
Listen to this week's podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon, Tesla, Twilio, Roku and Uber
