Albemarle (ALB) Tops Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4

Albemarle Corporation ( ALB Quick Quote ALB - Free Report) recorded a profit of $84.6 million or 79 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $90.4 million or 85 cents per share it earned a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the reported quarter were $1.17 per share, down from $1.73 a year ago. It, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. Revenues fell roughly 11% year over year to $879.1 million in the quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $876.2 million. Lower sales across Catalysts and Lithium segments were partly offset by gains in Bromine and other segments. The company also benefited from its cost-savings initiatives. Segment Highlights
Sales from the Lithium unit dropped around 13% year over year to $358.6 million in the reported quarter, hurt by lower contract and market pricing. Adjusted EBITDA was down roughly 13% year over year to $122.1 million.
The Bromine Specialties segment recorded sales of $263.4 million, up around 8% year over year. Sales were supported by a recovery in demand following the coronavirus-led slowdown. Adjusted EBITDA was $87.9 million, up around 10% year over year. The Catalysts unit recorded revenues of $195.7 million in the reported quarter, down around 31% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.1 million, down roughly 71% year over year. The company saw lower volumes in Fluid Catalytic Cracking on a year-over-year basis due to reduced transportation fuel consumption. Hydroprocessing Catalysts volumes also fell in the quarter, impacted by reduced fuel demand. FY20 Results
Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were $3.52 per share, compared with earnings of $5.02 per share a year ago. Revenues dropped roughly 13% year over year to $3,128.9 million for the full year.
Financial Position
Albemarle ended 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $746.7 million, up 22% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,767.4 million, down around 3% year over year.
Cash flow from operations was $798.9 million for full-year 2020, up around 11% year over year. Outlook
Moving ahead, Albemarle expects its performance for full-year 2021 to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis on a sustained recovery in global economic activities.
The company expects net sales for 2021 between $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA for the year has been forecast in the range of $810-$860 million. Albemarle also sees adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.25 to $3.65 for 2021. Albemarle also realized around $80 million of sustainable cost savings in 2020. It expects sustainable cost savings to reach a run-rate of more than $120 million by 2021. Price Performance
Albemarle’s shares are up 77.6% over a year compared with a 20.4% rise of its
industry. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Albemarle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
