LKQ Corp's (LKQ) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

LKQ Corporation ( LKQ Quick Quote LKQ - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. This outperformance was driven by the higher-than-anticipated EBITDA from the parts and services segment in North America. EBITDA from the North American market came in at $212.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167 million. Moreover, the bottom line comes in higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of 54 cents per share, up 27.8% year on year. This aftermarket auto parts distributor registered quarterly revenues of $2,953.9 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,880 million. However, the top-line figure edged down 1.9% from the year-ago level of $3,009.9 million. Parts and services organic growth also declined 5.2% year over year. Segment Highlights
For the December-end quarter, revenues from the North American segment totaled $1,166.5 million, down from the $1,283.1 million reported in the prior-year period. The reported figure, however, exceeded the consensus mark of $1,014 million. Moreover, EBITDA from the segment came in at $212.6 million, increasing 18.1% year over year.
Revenues from the European segment summed $1,433.3 million for the reported quarter, up from the $1,424.9 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. The reported figure also beat the consensus mark of $1,421 million. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $123.8 million, climbing 14.7% year over year. The reported EBITDA figure is at par with the consensus mark. For the October-December period, revenues and EBITDA from the Specialty segment came in at $355.1 million and $29.9 million, higher than the year-ago respective figure of $303.4 million and $25.4 million. While the revenue figure topped the consensus mark of $32 million, the EBITDA marginally missed the consensus mark of $30.3 million. Financial Position
LKQ Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $312.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020, down from the $523 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt (excluding current portion) amounted to $2,812.6 million as on Dec 31, 2020, down from the $3,715.4 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019.
During the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash of $309.2 million from operations, skyrocketing 212.8% from the year-ago period. It generated free cash flow of $246.5 million in the quarter compared with the negative free cash flow of $1.3 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. During the reported quarter, the company repurchased roughly $29 million of its common stock. Since the inception of its repurchase program, the company has repurchased 17.3 million shares for a total of $469 million. 2021 Outlook
For 2021, the company projects EPS in the range of $2.40-$2.60 per share and adjusted EPS of $2.65-$2.85 per share. The company envisions generating free cash flow of minimum $800 million. The company is targeting free cash flow conversion of EBITDA at 55-60%.
LKQ Corp's (LKQ) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y
