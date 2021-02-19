We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
IDACORP (IDA) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Adds Customers
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 74 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 5.7%. However, the bottom line decreased 20.4% year over year.
The year-over-year decline was due to lower net income at Idaho Power and IDACORP Financial Services.
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.7% year over year for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2020, which in turn boosted operating income for the fourth quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $3.2 million for fourth-quarter 2020 from the year-ago level.
For the reported quarter, increased sales volumes on a per-customer basis led to an increase in operating income by $0.6 million from fourth-quarter 2019, primarily due to higher usage per residential customer, offset partially by decreased usage per commercial customer.
Other O&M expenses were up $3.6 million for the reported quarter from fourth-quarter 2019, partially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher bad debt costs.
Guidance
IDACORP initiated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The metric was $4.60 per share in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $4.80 per share.
Idaho Power’s capital expenditure for 2021 is expected in the range of $320-$330 million.
Zacks Rank
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
