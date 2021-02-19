We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $267.50, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.