Company News for Feb 19, 2021

  • Shares of The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) rose 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 47 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.
  • Waste Management, Inc.’s (WM - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.13 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
  • Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) surged7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.02per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 loss.
  • Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s (FOCS - Free Report) shares jumped 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 84 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.

