DTE Energy (DTE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings per share of $1.39, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 4.5%. The bottom line improved 3% from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.
In 2020, the company generated operating earnings per share of $7.19, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.04 by 2.1%. The full-year bottom line also improved 14.1% from $6.30 in the prior year.
Highlights of the Release
Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $271 million compared with $258 million in the year-ago quarter.
In 2020, the company invested $2.2 billion in Michigan-based companies, exceeding its commitment to the Pure Michigan Business Connect local supplier initiative.
Utility Operations
DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $102 million, down from $128 million in the prior-year quarter.
DTE Gas: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $84 million, up from $64 million in the prior-year quarter.
Non-Utility Operations: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $125 million, up from $93 million in the prior-year quarter.
2021 Guidance
DTE Energy provided its 2021 operating earnings per share guidance in the range of $6.88-$7.26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 for the company’s full-year earnings lies above the midpoint of its guided range.
Zacks Rank
DTE Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.
CMS Energy Corp. (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.
