Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO - Free Report) closed at $13.84, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.
INO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 31.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.87 million, up 210.71% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.54% higher within the past month. INO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
