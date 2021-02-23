Back to top

Company News for Feb 22, 2021

  • Shares of Deere & Co. (DE - Free Report) rallied 9.9% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
     
  • Portland General Electric Co.’s (POR - Free Report) shares rose 0.1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
     
  • DTE Energy Co.’s (DTE - Free Report) shares advanced 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33.
     
  • Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) gained 6.7% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.

