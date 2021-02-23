ITT Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4, Views Solid

ITT Inc. ( ITT Quick Quote ITT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2020, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.8%. Quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.01 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. In 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings came in at $3.20 per share, down 16% year over year. Revenues of $708.6 million were down 1.5% year over year. Also, revenues fell 3.9% on an organic basis. However, the top line surpassed the consensus mark of $654 million by 8.3%. Segmental Breakup
Industrial Process were $228.3 million, down 10.5% year over year. Organic sales declined 10.4%, owing to lower revenues from oil and gas pump projects and weakness across the short-cycle business. Quarterly revenues of Motion Technologies rose 15.7% year over year to $352.1 million. Organic sales increased 10%, mainly due to higher Friction sales on account of improved demand. Connect & Control Technologies generated $129 million revenues, down 19.8% year over year. Organic sales fell 21% due to softness across global commercial air traffic. Costs/Margins
Cost of sales in the fourth quarter was $490 million, down 0.2% year over year. Sales and marketing expenses were $35.8 million compared with $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Gross profit fell 4.1% on a year-over-year basis to $218.6 million. Gross profit margin was 30.8%, down 90 basis points. Balance Sheet/Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $859.8 million, up from $612.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $106.8 million compared with $86.5 million at the end of 2019.
In 2020, the company generated $435.9 million in cash from operating activities, higher than $357.7 million recorded in the prior year. Capital expenditures totaled $63.7 million, declining from $91.4 million spent in the year-ago period. Guidance
For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $3.45-$3.75 per share, suggesting growth of 12.5% at the mid-point from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
