We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DISH Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
DISH Network’s (DISH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.24 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63.2% while also surging 79.7% year over year.
Revenues jumped 40.6% year over year to $4.56 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 0.5%.
Quarterly Details
DISH exited the reported quarter with 11.290 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 5.8% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 6.2% year over year to 8.816 million. Sling TV subscribers declined 4.6% year over year to 2.474 million.
Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 9.055 million compared with 9.418 at the end of the year-ago quarter period.
DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Pay-TV ARPU increased 8.6% year over year to $94.47. Wireless ARPU inched up 0.4% year over year to $38.32.
Additionally, the DISH-TV churn rate was 1.44% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.56%. Wireless churn rate was 4.88% compared with 4.64% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.
In the fourth quarter, DISH TV subscriber-acquisition costs decreased 0.9% year over year to $842.
Operating income surged 89.2% year over year to $989.6 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2020, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.73 billion compared with $2.80 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.
Total debt, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $15.70 billion compared with $14.08 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) , TEGNA (TGNA - Free Report) and BJs Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) are some top-ranked stocks in the broader consumer & discretionary sector. While both TEGNA and Crocs sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BJs Wholsale has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Both Crocs and TEGNA are set to report their quarterly results on Feb 23 and Mar 1, respectively. BJs Wholsale is scheduled to report the same on Mar 4.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favoritestock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>