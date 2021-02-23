We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Removes Boeing 777 Jets From Service
On Feb 20, 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board of United Airlines’ (UAL - Free Report) Flight 328 survived a scare when the plane had to make an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport after its right engine, made by Pratt & Whitney, failed. Following the explosion of the engine, debris rained on Denver suburbs.
The unfortunate incident occurred just after the take-off. Notably, the plane was supposed to go to Honolulu. However, the sole piece of good news was that no one suffered injuries and landed safely.
Soon after the fiasco involving the Chicago-based carrier’s Flight 328, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it required increased inspections of Boeing 777 jets. The FAA order was followed by United Airlines’ announcement that it was "voluntarily & temporarily" withdrawing from service the 24 Boeing 777 jets in its fleet. Notably, United Airlines is the only U.S.-based carrier with jets powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines in its fleet.
The pulled-out jets were all powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engine akin to the headline-grabbing Flight 328. Notably, manufacturer The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) has also recommended that carriers using 777 jets with engines similar to the one involved in the failure should suspend them temporarily.
United Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell),also noted that it will be in constant discussions with U.S. regulators as it complies with the order of stepped-up inspections of the jets. Markedly, the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau has decided to suspend operations of all 777 jets powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines.
Notably, a Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) flight had also suffered an engine failure in 2018. The plane, a Boeing 737, was flying from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard. It had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia following the explosion. The incident resulted in the death of a passenger.
