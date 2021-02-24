Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS - Free Report) develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency filter products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT - Free Report) is an REIT that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) develops and markets a cloud-based platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS - Free Report) provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


StealthGas, Inc. (GASS) - free report >>

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - free report >>

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - free report >>

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - free report >>

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet reit semiconductor tech-stocks transportation