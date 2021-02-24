We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS - Free Report) develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency filter products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT - Free Report) is an REIT that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX - Free Report) develops and markets a cloud-based platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
StealthGas Inc. (GASS - Free Report) provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
