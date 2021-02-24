Back to top

Company News for Feb 23, 2021

  • Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) rallied 8.8% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.95, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL - Free Report) shares rose 9.3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $5.02, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $5.04.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s (GT - Free Report) shares advanced 21.1% after the company announced that it would acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB - Free Report) for $2.5 billion in cash and stock.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) fell 2.1% as an engine failure forced the company to recommend the suspension of its older 777 wide-body airliner models.

