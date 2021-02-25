HollyFrontier (HFC) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

U.S. refiner
HollyFrontier Corporation ( HFC Quick Quote HFC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 net loss per share (excluding special items) of 74 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had earned 48 cents per share. The underperformance reflects weak refining margins, partially offset by stronger-than-expected throughput and robust results from the pipeline division. Revenues of $2.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion but slumped 33.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 sales of $4.4 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise HollyFrontier Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HollyFrontier Corporation Quote Segmental Information Adjusted loss from the Refining segment, which is the main contributor to HollyFrontier’s earnings, was $111.5 million. This reflected a massive plunge from the year-ago quarter’s income of $171.6 million, primarily due to sharply narrower gross margins, which was down 71% to $4.02 per barrel as steps to limit the spread of coronavirus significantly disrupted product demand. Moreover, margins came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 per barrel. Refining: On a somewhat positive note, total refined product sales volumes averaged 417,990 barrels per day (bpd), up 4.9% from 398,360 bpd in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, throughput increased from 385,773 bpd in the year-ago quarter to 412,780 bpd and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 397,000 bpd. Meanwhile, capacity utilization was 93.8%, up from 88.8% in fourth-quarter 2019. The segment loss totaled $32.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a goodwill impairment charge. Excluding that, the segment EBITDA improved to $49.2 million. Product sales averaged 33,559 bpd, decreasing from the prior-year level of 34,392 bpd. However, throughput edged up 0.9% year over year to 21,425 bpd in the reported quarter. Lubricants and Specialty Products: This unit includes HollyFrontier’s majority interest in HEP: Holly Energy Partners L.P. ( HEP Quick Quote HEP - Free Report) , a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Segment EBITDA was $86.8 million, essentially unchanged from $87.8 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Earnings were buoyed by minimum volume commitments, offset by lower shipments. Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, HollyFrontier had approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $3.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 35.5%.
During the quarter, the company paid $57.9 million in dividends. Zacks Rank & Stock Picks
HollyFrontier currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are PDC Energy ( PDCE Quick Quote PDCE - Free Report) and Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A Quick Quote RDS.A - Free Report) . Both the companies sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here PDC Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 165.91% for the current year. Royal Dutch Shell has an expected earnings growth rate of 165.32% for the current year. Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
