New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) provides network intelligence and security solutions to protect and personalize the digital experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 79% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc. (INTU - Free Report) provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

