We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Allot Ltd. (ALLT - Free Report) provides network intelligence and security solutions to protect and personalize the digital experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 79% downward over the last 30 days.
Intuit Inc. (INTU - Free Report) provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.