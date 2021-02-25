Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA - Free Report) operates as a media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.

S&W Seed Company (SANW - Free Report) engages in breeding, growing, processing and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) - free report >>

S&W Seed Company (SANW) - free report >>

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) - free report >>

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - free report >>

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary consumer-staples industrial-products